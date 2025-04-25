The High Court legal challenge which may scupper £12m Harrogate Station Gateway scheme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A High Court hearing is under way in London as opponents of the £12 million Harrogate Station Gateway project attempt to put the final nail in the coffin of controversial plans to rejig the town centre.

The legal challenge is being mounted by the Get Away campaign group which is backed by major Harrogate commercial property businessman Chris Bentley, owner of Hornbeam Park Developments.

The businesses opposed to the Harrogate Station Gateway scheme claim North Yorkshire Council failed to consider the wider impacts of the proposal to reshape the travel system in Harrogate town centre in favour of pedestrians and cyclists or to consult fully with the public during the last four years.

The launch of the legal case in the High Court yesterday, Thursday, follows action by Get Away solicitors in February to serve notice on both North Yorkshire Council and the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

Blurred vision - North Yorkshire Council's plans to change the road set-up round Harrogate rail station may never happen. (Picture contributed)

Steven Baines, business owner and spokesperson for the Get Away scheme, said: “It beggars belief that the council is completely going against the wishes of the majority of the local business community who oppose the scheme, even though its been flagged up it offers poor value for money and that there is a high risk of unexpected cost increases."

The original version of the Harrogate Station Gateway scheme was significantly watered down last year after Chris Bentley joined forces with fellow Harrogate businessman and philanthropist Dr Terry Bramall CBE in 2023 to threaten North Yorkshire Council with a judicial review of the project.

The strongest measures to encourage travel by bike or on foot were abandoned, meaning that Station Parade would remain two lanes for car traffic and there would be no pedestrianisation on James Street.

Even that hasn’t proven enough to take the sting out of the Get Away group’s campaign to scupper the project.

This year has seen tough words from North Yorkshire Council.

Councillor Keane Duncan, executive member for highways, said the authority would proceed with elements of the scheme no matter what, including work on Station Parade, the One Arch underpass and changes to the traffic signals.

But the future of Gateway is now in the hands of the lawyers.