The Harrogate school which is twinning its toilets with communities in developing countries abroad

Harrogate pupils have twinned seven of their school toilets with toilets in developing countries in an international initiative.

Phil Soutar, Head of Prep at Ashville College in Harrogate, said the Toilet Twinning project had brought much joy in school, including in a special assembly, and the whole school was proud of the difference the Year 6 pupils were making across the world.

The Year 6 children, led by teacher Andy Hart, have also created a ‘luxury loo’ in school and collected their spare pennies selling items on Vinted, giving their pocket money, making jewellery to sell and doing a sponsored litter pick.

As a result of the pupils’ efforts, almost £800 has been raised for the Toilet Twinning initiative which helps improve basic sanitation in communities in Pakistan, Uganda, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Tanzania and South Sudan.

Phil Soutar, Head of Prep at Ashville College in Harrogate, said the whole school was proud of the difference the Year 6 pupils were making across the world via the 'toilet twinning' project. (Picture contributed)

Each of these communities will now be supported to build a toilet, either for their community or for a primary school to give many people a safe and secure place to go to the loo for the first time.

Toilet Twinning is a worldwide movement dedicated to ensuring everyone has access to safe water, sanitation and hygiene.

Founded in 1877, Ashville College is an independent day school for boys and girls aged 2 to 18.

Made up of Acorns Early Years and Ashville’s Prep School, Senior School and Sixth Form, it is a member of the HMC, ISC, and NEASC and an associate member of the Methodist Independent Schools Trust.

More information at: https://www.ashville.co.uk/