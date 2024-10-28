The Harrogate school confident it is taking the right steps to achieve a major turnaround

It’s a sign of the confidence that has started to return to a Harrogate secondary school after troubled times that its headteacher should make a plea to parents to plump for it.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tim Milburn has been determined to turn around life at Rossett School since it was sent reeling by a verdict of "requires improvement in some areas" from an Ofsted Inspection in November 2022.

Battling falling student numbers and struggles with its sixth form provision, the scale of the task in hand might have seemed daunting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the enthusiastic headteacher, who took over in May 2023, has overseen a period of relentless improvements at the school which shows no signs of stopping any time soon.

Headteacher Tim Milburn with students at Rossett School in Harrogate. (Picture contributed)

A subsequent Ofsted visit in February 2024 saw Inspectors report that “Rossett school and its leaders had ensured the school is improving quickly”.

Last week saw Mr Milburn, who was formerly Deputy Headteacher at Harrogate Grammar School, urge parents to keep Rossett School in mind as the October 31 deadline loomed for school places for next year’s Year 7 students.

"Many families in Harrogate are in the process of choosing a secondary schools and we know how important that choice is,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We really want Rossett to be in their minds when they make that choice.

Roger Keyworth, Head of Sixth Form at Rossett School in Harrogate. (Picture contributed)

"With all the changes going on at Rossett, we feel it is an exciting time to join the school.”

Perhaps the biggest change of all all took place when Rossett School joined Red Kite Learning Trust.

Not only is it now a member of the a multi-academy trust of 14 schools in Harrogate and Leeds, with all the associated benefits that brings, but the school has become Red Kite Learning Trust’s central base.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's a feather in our cap that Red Kite Learning Trust decided to have their base in our school, “ said Mr Milburn, “it’s been really helpful to have all their experience and support literally on our doorstep.

Headteacher Tim Milburn has been determined to turn around life at Rossett School in Harrogate since it was sent reeling by a verdict of "requires improvement in some areas" from an Ofsted Inspection in November 2022. (Picture contributed)

As well as shared knowledge and a central team of experts for Finance, HR, IT, Estates and Communications, all teacher-training now takes place within the Rossett School site.

Mr Milburn said the school was going “from strength to strength” but parents’ perceptions were sometimes lagging behind the reality in light of the recent situation.

"What people have heard – or read on Facebook – isn’t quite the reality,” said Mr Milburn, who is a former Rossett student himself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The school is on the up; there is a quiet buzz about the place and the quality of education is strong once more.

As a school which can boast England football star Rachel Daly among its alumni, such is the quality of Rossett’s extensive sports facilities that Harrogate Town AFC has chosen to base its Academy there.

"We are in an even better place than we were in February when I last met the Ofsted inspectors.

"The whole team here is determined to improve pupils’ experiences and to build a school we are proud of.”

An additional boost for Rossett School has come via its new partnership with Harrogate Grammar School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There had been fears that would basically mean Rossett sixth formers going to the partner school.

But that is not the way it has materialised, say Roger Keyworth, Head of Sixth Form at Rossett School.

“The vast majority of our sixth formers are studying right here,” said Mr Kenworth, who is also a Business Studies teacher.

"But it’s not just about the curriculum, it’s about looking at the whole student.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s the extracurricular activities, it’s the pastoral care and the wellbeing support.”

Headteacher Tim Milburn is determined that students’ experience of their time at Rossett School should be beneficial in the round and not just a matter of qualifications.

As a school which can boast England football star Rachel Daly among its alumni, such is the quality of Rossett’s extensive sports facilities that Harrogate Town AFC has chosen to base its Academy there.

The school’s Assistant Headteacher, Emma Grimshaw points to all the trips and exchanges which serve to expand pupils’ horizons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ve been here for 12 years and pupils and teachers are proud of their school again,” she said.

"There is so much going on.

"Twelve of our students headed for Maine in New England last week as part of our American exchange scheme.”

Rossett’s Headteacher Tim Milburn believes the school is going “from strength to strength”, something parents have been invited to see for themselves under his watch.

Confidence may be returning on the bustling but calm corridors at Rossett School but its fate is not entirely in its own hands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s the not insigificant matter of another Ofsted inspection at some point in the future.

"Parents are coming away pleasantly surprised after they visit us,” said Mr Milburn."

"The Ofsted visit in February was a positive indication of what we are trying to achieve at the school and how we are faring.

"But we want to enhance our reputation further and we will keep on making changes and improvements until we do.”