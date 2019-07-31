The Harrogate Hospital and Community Charity column with Sammy Lambert

What a busy July we have had. So many of you, our HHCC fundraisers, have been busy pounding the pavements, baking cakes, and dancing the night away to raise much needed funds for HHCC!

The fantastic Blondie night and Nidderdale Ward bake sale has meant that their fundraising target is within very close reach. The Finan Family has also been busy again running half marathons and scaling the Yorkshire Three Peaks.

Mrs Flatley has been busy baking with pupils at King James School, just look at those lovely cakes on the photo!

Thank you so much for all your help and raising much needed funds for us!

The HHCC team have been busy planning our upcoming events. As you will have heard the UCI will be coming to Harrogate in September and we really hope you will come along to see us between 26-29 September in the fan zone to say hello.

We will have the amazing Lee Murphy joining us on the Saturday, September 28 with a children’s and adults fitness challenge!

Here at HHCC, we’re already thinking about Christmas! We will be hosting a Christmas Market on Sunday, December 1 at the fantastic Double Tree by Hilton Harrogate Majestic Hotel and Spa.

We are looking for local stall holders to come and sell their high quality Christmas gifts and goods. If you are interested in attending please email Sammy.lambert@hdft.nhs.uk. In addition we will have the fantastic Keith Laverick taking family photos for you to buy, a Christmas corner, carol singing and lots of lovely gifts for you to. It really is one not to be missed!

We are also launching our wonderfully exciting photography competition where we need your help to find the best photos for the specified categories. The winners will feature in our 2020 calendar and form part of the art work in the hospital!

We are already planning our events for 2020 and after the success of It’s a Knock Out 2019 we are so excited to announce we will be back on Sunday, June 7 with an even bigger and better event! This will be at Harrogate High School with a summer fair theme. Mrs Clarke, Academy Head, Harrogate High School is “delighted to be supporting such a worthwhile charity as HHCC and look forward to hosting this fun event at Harrogate High School.

“We look forward to welcoming you all to this wonderful fundraising event! Save the date we would love you to join us!”

For those of you who want to think about cooling down now, given the recent heatwave… how about a mud bath?

We have 30 spaces for Total Warrior, which takes place on 27 June 2020. We need you to help us climb the obstacles, swim in the ice baths, crawl through the mud and maximise the funds raised for HHCC which really make a massive difference to the patients and families!

Looking at the month ahead we have some fantastic fundraisers out and about again! To name a few of these we have Kavita Tambe hiking up Mount Kilimanjaro on between 10 and 16 August.

The Finan Family will be walking the coast to coast and they certainly will be in need of their fundraising BBQ afterwards!

That’s all from me for now, thank you so much for all you do!

Check out our Facebook page @harrogatehospitalcharity or email sammy.lambert@hdft.nhs.uk for details of all our upcoming events or give us a call in the charity office on 01423 557408.