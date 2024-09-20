The Harrogate furniture firm with a global reach that has just opened its stunning new London showroom
A designer and manufacturer of furniture for commercial spaces, NaughtOne was founded in 2005 by three industry professionals.
Such has been the company's impressive growth, it has gone global, winning numerous accolades, including The Queens Award for Enterprise for International Trade in 2019.
Following a major renovation of the 4,349 square-foot, two-floor space in the heart of London’s design district, Clerkenwell, NaughtOne has now opened the doors to its new flagship London showroom, The Old Trading House.
A powerful showcase of NaughtOne’s sector-spanning portfolio and an inspiring workspace for specifiers, this handsome Victorian warehouse building located on Northburgh Street houses the brand’s biggest ever showroom.
Genre-defying by design, the stunning new showroom upends convention by including not only a floor dedicated to showing products in typical commercial settings, but also a CMF (Color, Materials, Finish) workshop and product lending library which are designed specifically for client use
Managing Director, Nadean McNaught, said: “The Old Trading House is designed to be a space that specifiers visit because they know it will help them find solutions to their design problems.
"That’s why in addition to a large showroom, we’ve designed in a studio for creatives.
"They can find inspiration from the settings, then explore the colour, material and finish solutions that work for their project.”
The business, whose Harrogate base can be found in Central House at Beckwith Knowle, has grown considerably over the past two decades, now employing nearly 100 people in the UK, Europe, Asia and the USA. NaughtOne is a part of the MillerKnoll collective of brands.NaughtOne’s Global Sales Director, Chris Hagan, said: “I’m particularly excited about the opportunities to use the
space for seminars and workshops that educate and inform our clients.
"Today, a showroom is so much more than a space to show products - it’s somewhere for people to meet, work, talk, create, play and socialise.
“We can’t wait to welcome the design community to our new home.”
For more information visit: https://www.naughtone.com/the-old-trading-house/