The Great Yorkshire Show in Harrogate off to a successful start

Herding the sheep into the judging ring. Picture Gerard Binks

Visitors travelled from across the country to the showground in Harrogate, as the sun made an appearance for the first day.

This year's event will run over four days instead of three for the first time in its history. The move was made to accommodate more people safely as the capacity was reduced to make the event safer for attendees, staff, traders and competitors. Other measures include moving most of the show outdoors, allowing advance tickets only, using track and trace, hand sanitising points, increased security to disperse crowding and enhanced cleaning.

The sell-out show - which was cancelled last year - will see some of the best animals in the country competing, with waiting lists for sheep pens, record numbers for poultry and some of the best showjumpers in the UK. There’s also the best of British in the Beef Shorthorn Cattle and Bleu Du Maine Sheep which are both holding national competitions and also in the forge.

The Grand Cattle Parade in the Main Ring is always a major highlight of the Show.

The Blythewood Dairy Pairs will take place tomorrow (Wednesday) and the Blythewood Beef Pairs will be held on Friday, both at 2pm.

Atkinson Action Horses will be the Main Ring performers this year and Sporting Soprano Lizzie Jones will perform twice a day. Visitors flocked to the Main Ring to watch both sets of performers on the first day.

The event will be open from 8am tomorrow for ticket holders and members.