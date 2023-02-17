The Fisher Singers present 'Happy and Glorious' at St Wilfrid's Church, Harrogate

At the concert to celebrate the coronation year, they will be joined by the Senior Choir of St. John Fisher Catholic High School.

The Fisher Singers began life twenty years ago as a community choir based at the school, and are delighted to welcome the students to be part of the evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The theme of the concert is celebratory and features music relating to the coronation.

St Wilfrid's Church (Image: Google Maps)

The programme will include two of Handel’s Coronation Anthems, Zadok the Priest and The King Shall Rejoice.

The choir will also be singing Parry’s I Was Glad, John Rutter’s Gloria and the Hallelujah Chorus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex Kyle will be conducting and David Grealy is the organist.

A brass ensemble will also be there to add extra colour and excitement to the evening.Tickets are now on sale, price £12 and £6 for under 18s and full-time students.

Phone 01423 503467 or 07958665410.