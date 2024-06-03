The Fat Badger and Your Harrogate link up to raise £10k for local charities with 'amazing' Golf Day
The second annual Fat Badger and Your Harrogate Radio Golf Day saw 22 teams take to the course at Oakdale Golf Club.
Described as an “amazing day” by one charity boss, Simon Cotton, Managing Director of HRH Group which owns the Fat Badger, said the event was a labour of love for all involved.
"We love doing what we can to support our local community and give something back and equally love having a lot of fun, so having a charity golf day is a great way of achieving both,” her said.
"The team at Oakdale Golf Club must be praised for getting the course ready after such a wet and difficult winter for golf clubs.
"I can't thank them enough for looking after us so well.”
The round of golf was followed by a Gala dinner at The Sky Bar at The Yorkshire Hotel, where a charity raffle and auction took place.
This year’s chosen charities, Sporting Influence and Harrogate Neighbours, have received an equal £5,000 share.
David Moss, Director at Sporting Influence, said: “It was an amazing day.
"The money will help us continue to deliver free programmes into primary schools to educate children in wellbeing and mental health, and also create free places for children at sports camps in the holidays.”
Last year’s inaugural event raised a similar amount for local charities Henshaws and Horticap,
Sue Cawthray, CEO of Harrogate Neighbours, said: “We’re chuffed to bits. It was a fabulous day from beginning to end and we really enjoyed being a part of it.
"This kind of money is just amazing for us.
"We’re opening a new hub and this is our first donation of money to get it up and running.
"It couldn’t have come at a better time and we're very grateful to Simon Cotton and all his team and everyone at Your Harrogate.”
If you are interested in getting involved in next year's event, please contact Your Harrogate’s Adam Daniel at [email protected]