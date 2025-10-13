The essential Harrogate guide to comedy, music and shows in October and November 2025

Planning to go out this weekend? Here is what’s happening in Harrogate and beyond in terms of comedy, gigs, events and shows:

Thursday, October 16-November 1: The Sensation of Image exhibition by Geoff & Jenny Morten at 108 Fine Art, 16 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate.

Thursday, October 16-November 1: Jim Moir: What A Load Of Monarchs featuring Charlie Higson at RedHouse Gallery, 15 Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate.

Thursday, October 16, 9pm: Live music with Ang Bang Bang at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Saturday, October 18 - Showaddywaddy at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Thursday, October 16-18, 7.30pm: The Knaresborough Players perform Willy Russell’s timeless British classic Educating Rita at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Thursday, October 16-18, 7.30pm: Harrogate Dramatic Society presents Goodnight Mister Tom at Harrogate Theatre.

Thursday, October 16, 7.45pm: Debs Newbold performs King Lear, Retold at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Thursday, October 16, noon: BBC’s Chief International Correspondent, Lyse Doucet at the Yorkshire Life Literary Lunch at The Crown Hotel as part of Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival.

Thursday, October 16, 7pm: Imaginary Landscapes pairs the poetry of Chris Tutton with award-winning harpist Lucy Nolan at The Crown Hotel as part of Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival.

Friday, October 17, 7.30pm: Queenz - Drag Me to the Disco 2025 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Friday, October 17, 7.45pm: Dauntless: Grace O’Malley, Pirate Queen at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Friday, October 17, 12.30pm: Former Chancellor and Foreign Secretary, Sir Jeremy Hunt, presents Can We Be Great Again? at The Crown Hotel as part of Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival.

Friday, October 17, 9pm: Live music with Dirty Ruby at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Friday, October 17, 7pm: Broadcaster and Classic FM powerhouse, John Suchet, guides us through his unique biography In Search of Beethoven at The Crown Hotel as part of Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival.

Friday, October 17, 8.30pm: Comedian, travel writer and prankster Dom Joly presents an evening of outrageous stories at The Crown Hotel as part of Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival.

Saturday, October 18, 10am: Royal Ballet star Steven McRae at The Crown Hotel as part of Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival.

Saturday, October 18, 11.30am: Historian and broadcaster Dr Kate Vigurs talks about the female agents of the Special Operations Executive at The Crown Hotel as part of Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival.

Saturday, October 18, 11.30am: Author Anne Brusatte and world-renowned palaeontologist Steve Brusatte present a lively session of stories, science and fun for all the family at The Crown Hotel as part of Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival.

Saturday, October 18, 1pm: Yasmin Alibhai-Brown in conversation about her career as a left-wing journalist amid today’s biggest political issues at The Crown Hotel as part of Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival.

Saturday, October 18, 1pm: Mama G, storyteller, panto queen and picture book author at The Crown Hotel as part of Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival.

Saturday, October 18, 2.30pm: Neurodiversity advocate and podcaster Alex Partridge talks about ADHD at The Crown Hotel as part of Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival.

Saturday ,October 18, 4pm: Cricketing icon Graham Gooch talks at The Crown Hotel as part of Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival.

Saturday October 18, 4pm: Comedienne and actor Helen Lederer talks at The Crown Hotel as part of Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival.

Saturday, October 18, 7pm: Ripley Live presents Guitar Heads playing guitar classics by Hendrix, Clapton, Beck, Santana at Ripley Town Hall

Saturday, October 18, 7pm: 80s rock experience with Rock of Ages band at Masham Town Hall.

Sunday, October 19, 6pm: Cirque: The Greatest Show Reimagined at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Sunday, October 19, 9am: Relaxed Classic Cars and Coffee morning - classics welcome - at Bowcliffe Hall, Bramham, Wetherby

Sunday, October 19, 10am: Badgers are Go! author Susannah Lloyd at the Crown Hotel as part of Raworth’s Children’s Festival.

Sunday, October 19, 11.30am: Football managing legend Martin O’Neill talks about his book The Changing Game at the Crown Hotel as part of Raworth’s Children’s Festival.

Sunday, October 19, 11.30am: Children’s author Tom Vaughan talks about Hercules: Hero to Zero at the Crown Hotel as part of Raworth’s Children’s Festival.

Sunday, October 19, 1pm: Writers and podcasters Chris and Jen Sugden talk about High Vaultage at the Crown Hotel as part of Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival.

Sunday, October 19, 2.30pm: Journalist and former political insider Sarah Vine talks about How Not to Be a Political Wife, at the Crown Hotel as part of Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival..

Wednesday, October 22, 7.30pm: Harrogate Film Society presents The Blair Witch Project (15 | US) as part of our Young Persons Cinema aimed at Under 25s and priced accordingly at the Harrogate Odeon.

Wednesday, October 22, 7.30pm: Russell Watson: The Evolution Tour at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Wednesday, October 22-25, 7.30pm: Harrogate St Andrew’s Players present Everybody’s Talking About Jamie Musical at Harrogate Theatre.

Sunday, October 26, 3.30pm: Harrogate Theatre Choir’s 15th Anniversary Concert, HTC15: The Musicals 3, at Wetherby Town Hall for Martin House Children's Hospice.

Wednesday, October 29, 7pm: Knaresborough Knightmares presents: a Halloween Ghost Walk from Knaresborough Market Cross, Knaresborough.

Thursday, October 30, 7pm: Women Winning present Women in Service: the case of Victorian and Edwardian Harrogate at West Park Centre, Harrogate.

Thursday, October 30, 7.30pm: Rave On – The Ultimate 50s & 60s Experience at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, November 1, 7.30pm: George! The Ultimate Tribute to George Harrison at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, November 1-2, 11am: Harrogate artists open their doors across town for North Yorkshire Open Studios (NYOS). More details: https://nyos.org.uk/winter-open-studios/

Thursday, November 6-February 22: Luminescence - A Winter Light Trail in estate grounds of Swinton Park Hotel.

Saturday, November 8, 7pm: Alligator Gumbo at Grewelthorpe Village Hall, near Ripon. Tickets from the Village Hall during café opening or online from www.wegottickets.com/grewelthorpe.

Saturday, November 15, 7pm: Ripon Live Music presents Benji Kirkpatrick playing the music of Jimi Hendrix at Ripon Arts Hub.

Saturday, November 15, 7.30pm: Ripon Choral Society with the Orchestra D’Amici at Ripon Cathedral.