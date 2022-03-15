The Duchy Hospital in Harrogate is to sponsor work visas for Ukrainian refugees

The Duchy Hospital on Queens Road in Harrogate.

The Duchy Hospital on Queens Road in Harrogate is part of Circle Health Group, the largest independent healthcare provider in the country, which is collectively sponsoring up to 500 work visas for Ukrainian refugees, creating high-quality jobs in their 54 sites across England, Scotland and Wales.

As one of the UK’s largest employers, with a national footprint that covers every corner of the country and 10,000 existing staff, Circle Health Group announced the move ahead of to the Government’s new sponsorship programme for businesses to provide visas and employment opportunities for Ukrainian refugees.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as clinical roles, Circle sites across the country will offer administrative, engineering, logistics and project management positions.

Paolo Pieri, Circle Health Group CEO said: "As one of the UK’s big employers, Circle want to offer jobs and a fresh start to Ukrainian refugees forced to flee from their homeland. We are eager to help in some small way and stand with the Ukrainian people in this moment of unspeakable suffering."

Circle was recently ranked as one of the 25 Best Big Companies to Work For, and has extensive experience in recruiting and integrating staff from overseas - with hundreds of clinicians joining the group from across the globe in recent months and years.

Circle will partner with the Government and third sector organisations to remove bureaucratic barriers and move rapidly to offer a lifeline to individuals and families in need.

Rick Sanders, Executive Director of The Duchy Hospital, said: “We are pleased to be part of the Circle Health Group’s offer to sponsor Ukrainian refugees.