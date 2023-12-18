The 'chance remark' that inspired Harrogate sisters to produce remarkable new film for Sky Arts

A film produced by an award-winning Harrogate PR firm run is to be broadcast this week on one of Britain’s biggest TV channels.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Since it was established in 2010 by inspirational sisters, Clair, and Ann Challenor-Chadwick, Cause UK has won a national reputation not only for being socially-conscious and supporting the arts but also getting hands-on in a creative way.

The latest fruits of the sister's efforts will be seen by viewers on Sky Arts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Working Classical Heroes tells the powerful story of 23-year-old Leeds boxer, Ellis Arey, who grew up in a council estate and went on to study piano at Leeds Conservatoire.

Clair Chadwick (left) and Ann Chadwick of Cause UK who have produced a new film for Sky Arts. (Picture Marcus Corazzi)

But the film would never have happened without Harrogate-based Cause UK.

The B Corp agency helped Ellis to pitch his remarkable story to Sky Arts before then going on to produce the film.

The pair commissioned musician and conductor of the Yorkshire Symphony Orchestra, Ben Crick, to write the original score, as well as filmmaker Katie Greenhalf to direct and edit the 10-minute film which is broadcast tomorrow, Tuesday at 10pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clair Challenor Chadwick, director of Cause UK, said the project began with a chance remark.

Clair and Ann Chadwick of Harrogate PR firm Cause UK, left, with the Working Classical Heroes film crew, boxer Ellis Arey and musician and conductor of the Yorkshire Symphony Orchestra, Ben Crick. (Picture contributed)

"We have worked with Melvin Besbrode, who runs Besbrode Pianos on Leeds for many years now,” said Clair who has won an Institute of Directors’ award for her work in Social Value and Sustainability.

"He told us about this working-class lad, Ellis, who was so unusual in the world of classical piano, because he was also a boxer.

"We just knew he was destined to be the star of this film.”

The Cause UK’s talented duo spotted an opportunity when Sky Arts launched an opportunity earlier this year in partnership with Arts Council England, Leeds 2023, The Space and Studio12, asking artists to pitch ideas for a short film in response to the question: What’s worth fighting for?

The crew on the shoot of the Working Classical Heroes film for Sky Arts. (Picture contributed)

The story of Ellis was too good to be set aside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Growing up with a single mum working multiple jobs to put food on the table, Ellis fell in love with classical music after his primary school played it at assembly.

From a low-income family, he was eligible for a free music lesson and started learning piano at 11.

When he was old enough, he worked part-time at the local Co-op to pay for private lessons.

Now Ellis is in his third year at Leeds Conservatoire.

The choice of Yorkshire conductor/composer Ben Crick to write the score seemed just as natural.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clair said: “Ben is a real advocate for Yorkshire, and passionate about classical music being accessible to all.

"He’s down to earth, the son of a council worker and a teacher and the grandson of a miner, so he was perfect to write a piece especially for Ellis, to celebrate working classical heroes.”

Cause UK was recognised by the Arts Council as an infrastructure support agency for the arts after the pandemic.

Over the years, the independent Harrogate firm has also helped create a social enterprise for veterans at risk of homelessness, raised over £1 million for charities, and curated their own arts events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cause UK won Best PR Agency at the Prolific North Awards in 2021 and Best Independent Business Award at the 2022 Harrogate Advertiser Excellence in Business Awards.