The Big Read event is back with free books as Harrogate International Festivals champions the art of reading

Harrogate is set to lead The North of England’s biggest book club – The Big Read – when it returns this month.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An important part of the literary calendar, The Big Read 2025 is coming to libraries across Yorkshire and the North from September 22-24 with the focus on a book given away free.

With the aim of developing readers and supporting libraries and connect communities across the North through a shared love of books, The Big Read 2025 will include events at Harrogate Library and Knaresborough Library on Tuesday, September 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheme is the brainchild of Harrogate International Festivals and has been sitting alongside the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival for the last 22 years.

The Big Read in Harrogate - Author Paula Sutton who wrote The Potting Shed Murder. (Picture Tamsyn Morgans)

Drawing on the appeal of crime and thriller writing, the UK’s best loved genre, The Big Read will visit both rural and urban areas for a series of engaging and inclusive events.

This year’s selected title is The Potting Shed Murder by Paula Sutton published by Renegade Books, a murder mystery set in a countryside village where secrets, feuds – and murder – lurk beneath the idyllic exterior.

The free events are hosted by the Festival’s Reader-In-Residence, bestselling crime novelist Luca Veste.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Executive of Harrogate International Festivals, Sharon Canavar, said: “The Big Read is a great opportunity for people in our local community and beyond to connect through a shared love of crime fiction.

Harrogate International Festivals' Reader-In-Residence, bestselling crime novelist Luca Veste. (Picture Ean Flanders)

“Books and reading can really boost our wellbeing, and we’d like to encourage as many people as possible to read Paula Sutton’s entertaining whodunnit The Potting Shed Murder and take part in the free library events this month or join in the discussion online and become part of the North’s biggest book club.”

This year’s Big Read is produced by Harrogate International Festivals in partnership with Dialogue Books.

Reader-in-Residence Luca Veste said: “I'm really looking forward to meeting readers and chatting to them Paula Sutton’s wonderful, character-driven, twisty murder mystery.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To collect a free copy of The Potting Shed Murder and sign up for the North’s biggest book club, visit the Harrogate International Festivals website at: https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/event/big-read-2025-harrogate-library/