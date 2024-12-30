The Big Dog Walk Challenge: Martin House Children's Hospice calls on people to sign up to raise funds for its new build

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Martin House Children’s Hospice is calling for dog owners to take part in a month-long challenge to raise funds for its new build.

Since launching in April, supporters across Yorkshire have raised more than £850,000 towards the £2million target for “The Build”, the charity’s largest fundraising appeal to date.

Donations will help to transform the Boston Spa-based hospice, supporting children with life-shortening conditions across the region in need of respite or end-of-life care, and their families.

Beginning on January 1, supporters can take part in The Big Dog Walk Challenge; a 31-day mission to walk a total of 100km to raise vital funds for the new build.

Clair Holdsworth, CEO at Martin House Children’s Hospice, said: “The New Year is a perfect opportunity to set ourselves challenges, so we’re encouraging our supporters to get outdoors and to help raise crucial funds for The Build at Martin House.

“Every step taken and pound raised will make a significant difference.

“Our building needs to be transformed to meet the changing needs of local children with life-shortening conditions.

“So, as we head towards the completion of phase one, we are asking the people of Yorkshire to help us reach our £2million target, so we can complete this essential project by winter 2025.”

The Build consists of two phases.

Phase one, which will be completed in February 2025, will feature a brand-new children's wing. Phase two will comprise a modern, state-of-the-art teenager’s wing, well-being and education centre.

For more information or to sign up to The Big Dog Walk Challenge, visit https://www.martinhouse.org.uk/events/the-big-dog-walk/