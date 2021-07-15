The best pictures from the Great Yorkshire Show in Harrogate
The first few days of the much-anticipated Great Yorkshire Show got underway with enthusiastic competitors enjoying their first outing of the year.
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 11:27 am
Organisers have worked with North Yorkshire County Council Public Health and Harrogate Borough Council to organise this year’s show to meet strict Covid guidelines. It is running at a smaller capacity than normal with 26,000 a day, and all tickets have now sold out.
Here are some of the best pictures to come out of the first two days.
The show will be running from 8am to 6pm until Friday.
