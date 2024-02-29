The beer is coming: It's just days to Harrogate Round Table Charity Beer Festival is launched

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Now in its 34th year, the return of Harrogate Round Table Charity Beer Festival promises a weekend of the best of local brews, music, and community spirit, and all, as always, in support of the good causes it has raised more than £500,000 for.

More than 40 cask ales and 10 kegged beers from celebrated local breweries such as Black Sheep and Daleside will be available, as well as local artisan gin producer Whittaker's Gin and a selection of wine and prosecco.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place on Friday, March 8 and Saturday, March 9 at The Crown Hotel, the long-standing festival is about more than great beer.

Flashback to last year's Harrogate Beer Festival at the Crown Hotel - The event supports several local charities, including Martin House Children's Hospice, Samaritans of Harrogate and District, Harrogate Easier Living Project (HELP), and Harrogate International Festivals. (Picture Gerard Binks)

There will also be live music from popular local bands, including The Directors, and beats from the award-winning DJ Mark Green.

Adding to the excitement, rugby fans will be catered to, as the event will be showcasing the Italy vs Scotland and England vs Ireland matches in the Six Nations live on the big screen.

Craig Stephenson of Harrogate Round Table Charity Beer Festival said: “As Chairman of this year's festival, I am immensely proud of what we achieve together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The support of the public combined with our volunteers and sponsors not only makes this event possible but also helps us make a significant impact on our community.

"We look forward to welcoming everyone to two days filled with camaraderie, goodwill, and unforgettable memories."

The festival supports several local charities, including Martin House Children's Hospice, Samaritans of Harrogate and District, Harrogate Easier Living Project (HELP), and Harrogate International Festivals.

To ensure the safety of all attendees, this year’s Harrogate Round Table Charity Beer Festival will be implementing health measures, including the use of disposable plastic glasses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prepaid entry starts from £20, with unlimited wristbands available from £50 for the Friday and £70 for the Saturday session, offering all-you-can-drink access to the festival's wide selection of beverages.