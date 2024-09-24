The artist formerly known as Vic Reeves is to return to Harrogate for an exclusive event this week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Such has been the blockbuster success of Jim Moir's new exhibition at an independent gallery in Harrogate, he is to return this week for a 'secret event'.

Having dazzled visitors with Birdland, his new collection of paintings of birds and attracted a bit of late era Vic Reeves mania at RedHouse Originals gallery, to celebrate the closing of the exhibition, Moir is to take part in an exclusive “in conversation” event this Friday evening with actor and director Tony Pitts.

While the former was famous on TV for years for his comedy shows for decades and now stars in the Sky Arts show Painting Birds with his wife Nancy, the latter is well known for his many appearances in film and TV, including Line of Duty and Peaky Blinders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hailed in The Guardian as “the Warhol of bird painting”, Moir’s current hit exhibition consists of a mix of lovely watercolour portraits of warblers and black caps on the ground floor are contrasted upstairs with more extravagant oil paintings of birdlife on colourful, more abstract backgrounds.

Hugely popular exhibition - Artist Jim Moir (aka Vic Reeves) at RedHouse Originals gallery in Harrogate with one of his paintings. (Picture contributed)

Among the fans making a beeline to Harrogate to see the show recently is fellow Yorkshire-born artist Pete McKee who met up with Moir at the gallery.

This Friday’s ‘In Conversation’ exclusive event will start at 6pm at RedHouse Originals, 15 Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate.

Birdland exhibition runs to Saturday, September 28.

All exhibition pieces are also available to purchase through Own Art, where payments can be spread across 10 monthly instalments.

More information at: https://www.redhouseoriginals.com/exhibitions/jim-moir-vic-reeves-birdland