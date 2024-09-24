The artist formerly known as Vic Reeves is to return to Harrogate for an exclusive event this week
Having dazzled visitors with Birdland, his new collection of paintings of birds and attracted a bit of late era Vic Reeves mania at RedHouse Originals gallery, to celebrate the closing of the exhibition, Moir is to take part in an exclusive “in conversation” event this Friday evening with actor and director Tony Pitts.
While the former was famous on TV for years for his comedy shows for decades and now stars in the Sky Arts show Painting Birds with his wife Nancy, the latter is well known for his many appearances in film and TV, including Line of Duty and Peaky Blinders.
Hailed in The Guardian as “the Warhol of bird painting”, Moir’s current hit exhibition consists of a mix of lovely watercolour portraits of warblers and black caps on the ground floor are contrasted upstairs with more extravagant oil paintings of birdlife on colourful, more abstract backgrounds.
Among the fans making a beeline to Harrogate to see the show recently is fellow Yorkshire-born artist Pete McKee who met up with Moir at the gallery.
This Friday’s ‘In Conversation’ exclusive event will start at 6pm at RedHouse Originals, 15 Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate.
Birdland exhibition runs to Saturday, September 28.
All exhibition pieces are also available to purchase through Own Art, where payments can be spread across 10 monthly instalments.
More information at: https://www.redhouseoriginals.com/exhibitions/jim-moir-vic-reeves-birdland
