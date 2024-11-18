The Apprentice winner from Harrogate triumphs at Yorkshire Young Achievers Awards 30th anniversary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Harrogate’s winner of BBC TV’s The Apprentice has been recognised in the Yorkshire Young Achievers Awards.

Rachel Woolford, who owns North Studio (Harrogate), was watched by millions of viewers as she won the last series of the hit reality show to become Lord Sugar’s latest business partner.

Last night the audience at the 30th annual Yorkshire Young Achievers Awards, sponsored by McCormicks Solicitors, saw her presented with the award for Achievement in Management and Enterprise.

Also a winner was Kirstie Dunbar of Harrogate, who has impressed the team at Henshaws Specialist College, and who received the Achievement in Education.

Young people from as young as five were recognised in front of a crowd of 400 people at Leeds United’s Centenary Pavilion.

The awards mark the achievements of young people in seven categories, from arts to sport.

There was a standing ovation for the children of the late rugby league legend Rob Burrow, when they won the Unsung Hero award.

Organised by the Yorkshire Young Achievers Foundation, the annual event has now raised more than £1.5m to support young people in Yorkshire. An eighth Award is made to a Foundation supporter.

Chairman of the Awards Peter McCormick OBE said: “It was a very special year for us as we marked a major milestone and it was a joy not only to hear the stories of the winners this year but to see so many other winners from the past and catch up."

Achievement in Management and Enterprise, sponsored by CHR Estates

Rachel Woolford

Rachel grew up in Leeds, attending Leeds Grammar School, before university in Newcastle where her passion for fitness really started to blossom.

After graduating she initially took on a job in the financial sector but her desire to work in the fitness sector meant that she did not stay long, leaving to work as a personal trainer and fitness instructor.

During this time, she began to develop plans for her own boutique gym business, based on models she had seen in London and the USA.

She opened her first Studio North venue just off Street Lane in Roundhay, in 2020, only to have to close for six months because of the Covid pandemic.

She has since opened a second gym in Harrogate and a third venue is now on the horizon.

Achievement in Education, sponsored by Harrogate Town

Kirstie Dunbar

Kirstie has succeeded in making the most of the opportunities offered to her by her specialist college to become increasingly independent.

She has Pathological Demand Avoidance, a condition on the autism spectrum, which makes it very difficult for her to handle some of the challenges of daily life and social situations, meaning she struggles with direct demands placed on her.

The team at Henshaws Specialist College in Harrogate have been amazed by her huge progress since she joined them as a boarder two years ago.

Described as “chatty and full of humour”, she has learnt to recognise and understand the support she needs, where to find it and how to access it.

As well as a full college timetable, including swimming, PE and the arts, she loves being active and is engaged in off-campus work experience at an environmental charity in York.

Kirstie has also improved her social skills immensely, building strong relationships with her peers.