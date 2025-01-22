The Apprentice 2025: Start date on BBC TV and line-up with Harrogate contestant and more
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The forthcoming appearance by Keir Shave, 27, means Harrogate has had a contestant in the long-running TV reality show for two consecutive years.
Raised in Harrogate and a former pupil at Harrogate Grammar School, Keir will be a candidate in series 19 of The Apprentice.
But can he repeat the success last year of Rachel Woolford, owner of North Studio (Harrogate), who won series 18 to become Lord Sugar’s business partner, winning his mentorship and a £250,000 investment?
Talking about his journey in the business world so far, Keir Shave said: “I’m super proud to be a candidate on this year’s Apprentice.
"My biggest business success is setting up my business in just three working days after my previous employer went bust overnight.
“Eighteen months later, I now employ more than 40 staff in Leeds.”
Revealing part of the business plan he hopes will make him stand out among the 18 candidates, Keir said: “It’s an online tool designed to help sales staff at all levels throughout their sales conversations."
The impressive Keir Shave beat more than 80,000 applicants in what he says was a “very tough process” to make it on to the show.
But Lord Sugar is promising changes in the forthcoming series, including the toughest challenges yet.
The Apprentice kicks off at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer on Thursday, January 30.