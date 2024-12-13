The alternative way of celebrating Christmas in Harrogate - a horror movie double bill

The team behind Harrogate's only ever horror and fantasy film festival are planning a happy horror-day this Christmas.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dead Northern, who unleashed Harrogate Horror Film Festival in 2019 for three days with a feast of films in the unusual setting of West Park URC Church in Harrogate, are presenting a similar event in the run-up to Christmas.

Taking place at Starling Independent Bar Cafe Kitchen on Sunday, December 22, this special pop up screening of cult horror classics will be complemented by some fine beers and hot food courtesy of Starling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With doors opening at 6.15pm, the Happy Horror-Days event will feature a Christmas double bill of two classic horror movies.

The Happy Horror-Days event in Harrogate will feature a Christmas double bill of two classic horror movies. (Picture contributed)

6.30pm: Tales From The Crypt (1972)

When people in a tourist group get lost within ancient catacombs, they meet the sinister Crypt Keeper (Ralph Richardson), who tells each of them their fate.

The creepy figure's macabre stories involve Joanne Clayton (Joan Collins), a wife dabbling in murder.

8.30pm: Black Christmas (1974)

As winter break begins, a group of sorority sisters, including Jess (Olivia Hussey) and the often-inebriated Barb (Margot Kidder), begin to receive anonymous, lascivious phone calls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Soon, Barb's friend Clare (Lynne Griffin) goes missing from the sorority house and a local adolescent girl is murdered.

Looking further ahead, the Dead Northern Horror Film Festival will take place in York in September 2025.

Billed as a “horror film festival in the world's most haunted city,” the event will include feature films, short films and awards.