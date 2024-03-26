The All Together Now Choir: together we can make a difference

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Firstly, Charity Committee member Pam took some eggs to St Hugh's Centre, Baildon, where they were received by Sarah, who was thrilled as our donation will take the pressure off the parents and carers they support.

We were able to support three hospital trusts - Harrogate, Airedale, and Bradford Hospitals Trust. Robyn at Harrogate told Charity Committee members Lyndsey and Helen that our eggs will bring 'lots of joy to the children and young people ' under their care. Since they have received the eggs, they have been handing them out to delighted patients in their paediatric outpatients department. Lots of smiley faces!

Karen at Airedale Hospital's Children's Ward said that the children 'will love the Easter eggs!'

At Harrogate Hospital

At Martin House Hospice, fundraising co-ordinator Jodie thanked us for 'helping to make a difference to the lives of the children' they care for.

We were also pleased to be able to donate some eggs to Candlelighters, based in Leeds, who support children in Yorkshire with cancer.

Two more charities where our Easter eggs were appreciated fulfil a sadly much needed role in supporting families and children who have suffered domestic violence. Lindsay from New Beginnings in Harrogate said, 'Thank you so much for helping us put some smiles on faces this Easter, 'while Kath from Staying Put in Keighley/Bradford said that the Easter eggs' will provide some normality for the kids in the refuges.'

Our remaining two charities were the Skipton and Shipley/Bradford branches of Carers Resource, where Young Carers are supported to carry out their often unbelievable responsibilities.

At Candlelighters

Jenny, their Community Fundraising manager, told Charity Committee members Nessa and Maeve that young carers, some as young as five years old, will appreciate our gift of lovely eggs for themselves, as usually the emphasis is on the person they are caring for.

How fabulous to feel we have provided some treats for such amazing children and young people!

Heartfelt thanks to choir members, also Trustees and Charity Committee members of our choir Charitable Trust.