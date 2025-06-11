The 90 teams who are set to take to the streets for the world-famous Great Knaresborough Bed Race 2025
This historic event will return to the streets of Knaresborough on Saturday, June 14 and has been held every year since 1966.
It is a mighty pageant of decorated beds, passengers and runners, combined with a gruelling athletic contest around a course of 2.4 miles.
Organised by volunteers from the Knaresborough Lions, the event helps to raise much-needed funds for local charities and community causes.
The theme for this years event is ‘TV adverts’.
The 90 teams taking part in The Great Knaresborough Bed Race 2025…
G H Brooks men
Knaresborough Striders Men
Nidd Valley Men's
Harrogate Harriers Quite Fast Men
The Half Moon Pub
Ripon Runners Men's Team
parkrunners
Riverside Runners
Crag Rats
St John Fisher's Catholic High School
Welly Wheelies
Live For Today - Dream Team
Ripon Runners Ladies
Knaresborough RUFC
Guardian Alarms
Scotton Scorchers
Wetherby Runners
Stockeld Stags
Knaresborough Striders Ladies
Hymas Hobblers (Old Guys!)
Kings of the Castle
Nidd Valley Mixed Fast
Squashed Hearts
G H Brooks counter crew
HACS 2
HACS 1
DOGS (Dads of Goldsborough School)
Knaresborough Striders Mixed Team 1
Knaresborough Striders Mixed Team 2
Synergy Car Leasing
Nidd Valley Mixed Medium
Harrogate District Swimming Club
Welly Wheelettes
Bobby Dazzlers
The Rocket Men
Harrogate Early Bird Run Crew
The Wanderers
Piccadilly Players
King James's School
KJS Sixth Form
Year 10 kjs
Menwith Hill
North Yorkshire Police
Energyline
Aspin Avengers
Piston Broke
DMfitness
Nidd Valley Juniors
Knaresborough Revolution
Saint Michael's Hospice
Fountains Abbey and Brimham Rocks
Knaresborough St John's Parents
Knaresborough St John's Teachers
Tewit Youth Band
Piccadilly Plodders
Knaresborough Air Cadets
Early Bird Run Crew (EBRC) Knaresborough
Aspin Park Academy Parents
Aspin Park Academy Staff
MOGS (Mums of Goldsborough School)
Harrogate Round Table
Harrogate Symphony Orchestra
Knaresborough Silver Band
Midlife Crisis
The DONRS (The Dads Of North Rigton School)
The Track & Sleeper
The Hatchlings
1st Scriven Scout Group
Early Bird Fun Crew
Badgered Into Running
Meadowside Masters
Meadowside Mavericks
Harrogate Neighbours
N64
North Yorkshire Horizons
Switalskis Solicitors
Titan Wealth
Armed Forces Fitness
The Athletics Checks
Knaresborough Celtic FC
Homesense
Red Dogs Bebra
Team Tom Gordon
Twisted Blisters
Innovate Fitness & Wellbeing
Mowbray Magic
Manor preschool
Brew York
ENGIE Supply & Zarach
Vp Finance Team
For more information about The Great Knaresborough Bed Race, visit https://www.bedrace.co.uk/
