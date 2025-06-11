The 90 teams who are set to take to the streets for the world-famous Great Knaresborough Bed Race 2025

The popular Great Knaresborough Bed Race will return to the town this weekend and we take a look at the teams that will be taking part.

This historic event will return to the streets of Knaresborough on Saturday, June 14 and has been held every year since 1966.

It is a mighty pageant of decorated beds, passengers and runners, combined with a gruelling athletic contest around a course of 2.4 miles.

Organised by volunteers from the Knaresborough Lions, the event helps to raise much-needed funds for local charities and community causes.

The theme for this years event is ‘TV adverts’.

The 90 teams taking part in The Great Knaresborough Bed Race 2025…

G H Brooks men

Knaresborough Striders Men

Nidd Valley Men's

Harrogate Harriers Quite Fast Men

The Half Moon Pub

Ripon Runners Men's Team

parkrunners

Riverside Runners

Crag Rats

St John Fisher's Catholic High School

Welly Wheelies

Live For Today - Dream Team

Ripon Runners Ladies

Knaresborough RUFC

Guardian Alarms

Scotton Scorchers

Wetherby Runners

Stockeld Stags

Knaresborough Striders Ladies

Hymas Hobblers (Old Guys!)

Kings of the Castle

Nidd Valley Mixed Fast

Squashed Hearts

G H Brooks counter crew

HACS 2

HACS 1

DOGS (Dads of Goldsborough School)

Knaresborough Striders Mixed Team 1

Knaresborough Striders Mixed Team 2

Synergy Car Leasing

Nidd Valley Mixed Medium

Harrogate District Swimming Club

Welly Wheelettes

Bobby Dazzlers

The Rocket Men

Harrogate Early Bird Run Crew

The Wanderers

Piccadilly Players

King James's School

KJS Sixth Form

Year 10 kjs

Menwith Hill

North Yorkshire Police

Energyline

Aspin Avengers

Piston Broke

DMfitness

Nidd Valley Juniors

Knaresborough Revolution

Saint Michael's Hospice

Fountains Abbey and Brimham Rocks

Knaresborough St John's Parents

Knaresborough St John's Teachers

Tewit Youth Band

Piccadilly Plodders

Knaresborough Air Cadets

Early Bird Run Crew (EBRC) Knaresborough

Aspin Park Academy Parents

Aspin Park Academy Staff

MOGS (Mums of Goldsborough School)

Harrogate Round Table

Harrogate Symphony Orchestra

Knaresborough Silver Band

Midlife Crisis

The DONRS (The Dads Of North Rigton School)

The Track & Sleeper

The Hatchlings

1st Scriven Scout Group

Early Bird Fun Crew

Badgered Into Running

Meadowside Masters

Meadowside Mavericks

Harrogate Neighbours

N64

North Yorkshire Horizons

Switalskis Solicitors

Titan Wealth

Armed Forces Fitness

The Athletics Checks

Knaresborough Celtic FC

Homesense

Red Dogs Bebra

Team Tom Gordon

Twisted Blisters

Innovate Fitness & Wellbeing

Mowbray Magic

Manor preschool

Brew York

ENGIE Supply & Zarach

Vp Finance Team

For more information about The Great Knaresborough Bed Race, visit https://www.bedrace.co.uk/