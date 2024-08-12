The 81 year old swimmer from Harrogate district aiming to be one of the oldest people ever to complete Channel crossing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A remarkable 81-year-old from the Harrogate district is hoping to become the oldest-ever swimmer to cross successfully the English Channel as part of a relay challenge.

Dot Wagstaff, who lives near Pateley Bridge, is taking part as one of a team of six taking it in turns to swim legs of the 21-mile crossing between Dover and France next month.

Each member of the team is aiming to raise at least £20,00 for Cosmic, a charity which supports neonatal and paediatric intensive care units at St Mary’s and Queen Charlotte’s Hospital, London.

The octogenarian from Nidderdale is no stranger to epic challenges.

Harrogate district woman Dot Wagstaff, 81, who lives near Pateley Bridge, is taking part in one of six in a team taking it in turns to swim legs of the 21-mile crossing between Dover and France. (Picture contributed)

She previously competed in the tough Ironman World Championships in Hawaii when she was in her 60’s and represented Great Britain three times in the World standard distance triathlon age group event in New Zealand, Canada and London.

“When I was younger I did think about swimming the Channel,” said Dot.

“But it only came back on my radar last year when a friend persuaded me to join the relay team.

"The preparation and training has been gruelling in itself. It has involved swimming four to five times a week and acclimatising myself to colder temperatures by sitting in icy water in an outside tub for the last three months.”According to the Channel Swimming Association, the organisation authenticating challengers’ attempts, the oldest member of a relay team was in his mid-70s when his group called the Septuagenarians

Dot Wagstaff, the Nidderdale octogenarian from the Harrogate district aiming to be one of the oldest people to complete the Channel swim crossing. (Picture contributed)

However the Guinness World Records lists that relay team member Robert Lloyd Evans was aged 80 when he was in a group called One foot in the wave3 which, it says, became the oldest male relay team to make the crossing in October 2023.

Dot, who is one of three of the team members who live in Yorkshire, knows how demanding the Channel swim will be but is determined to do it for such a good cause.

“We will each be swimming for an hour, sometimes in the dark, before handing over to the next member of the team, and then repeating that for at least another two legs of the crossing,” she said.

"As well as swimming in cold water, it will be the unpredictability of the challenge that will be tough, whether it’s the jellyfish, avoiding debris in the water at night, or tackling rougher seas.”

To contribute to Dot’s fundraising, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/dot-wagstaff-1722360443322?fbclid=IwY2xjawEh12FleHRuA2FlbQIxMQABHZPusqnZJUbNPigQT54dqYtKoQV8UgLogh81qBSdvLFC7JqMrjujq252_A_aem_9MVG11y5JH0kzGSX-cr7cQ