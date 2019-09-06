The 20 unique historic buildings, churches and venues across the Harrogate district open to the public for free this month
The country's largest festival of history and culture is back...And the Harrogate district is once again at the heart of it, with 20 historic buildings and places of interest opening their doors to visitors for free as part of the Heritage Open Days, from September 13-22.
1. Old Magnesia Well Pump Room
Valley Gardens, Royal Parade, Harrogate. The Old Magnesia Well Pump Room is a listed building designed by architect John Stead in 1858, to serve magnesia water to Harrogate Spa visitors.
Visit for free as Harrogate's museum showcases its collection of vintage wedding gowns in a new exhibition. See the original 1842 pump room building and discover the story of Europe's strongest sulphur water.
With over 1000 Commonwealth War Graves, Stonefall Cemetery is one of the largest CWGC sites in the North of England. Join a walk to learn about the work of the CWGC and the stories of some of those buried at Stonefall.