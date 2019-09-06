There have been a number of bizarre celebrity sightings across the Harrogate district.

The 15 most bizarre celebrity sightings in the Harrogate district

Set in the middle of picturesque Yorkshire, the Harrogate district is no stranger to celebrity visits - it's a popular spot for filming.

But some sightings are stranger than others - take a look at the 15 most bizarre celebrity sightings in the district. Who's your favourite?

The Desperate Housewives star was spotted at Bengal Brasserie in Wetherby. We're sure this spiced up the local curry night...

1. Teri Hatcher

Pop sensation Olly Murs was spotted at Don't Tell the Duke bar and grill in Wetherby. It's not every day you bump into a superstar over Sunday lunch...

2. Olly Murs

Yes this really did happen... He was spotted filming in Bilton for box-office smash Paddington 2.

3. Hugh Grant

Another actor seen at Bilton Beck filming for Paddington...

4. Jim Broadbent

