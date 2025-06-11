Thanking the amazing Harrogate charity which has 'helped more than 12,000 people' in poverty

A Harrogate-based charity which has supported more than 12,000 people and families across the district in marking its 30th anniversary.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Essential Needs, which was launched in 1995 to help tackle furniture poverty in the local community, has teamed up with school pupils to celebrate the milestone.

Pupils aged four through to 11 from Coppice Valley, Knaresborough St John’s, as well as St Robert’s, Western and Willow Tree Primary School in Harrogate, have used their artistic talents to brighten the exterior of its premises off Leeds Road in Harrogate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee Wright, Manager at Essential Needs, said: “Over the past 30 years we’ve supported thousands of local households in furniture poverty.

30th anniversary of Harrogate charity - Pupils from Coppice Valley, Knaresborough St John’s, St Robert’s, Western and Willow Tree Primary School along with Lee Wright and Fiona Quincey from Essential Needs. (Picture contributed)

"With the community’s support, we’ve been able to re-use and redistribute over 140,000 good quality used furniture, household items and white goods to those residents in need of support."

This has also lessened the burden of landfill waste by giving unwanted goods a new lease of life and preventing nearly 2,000 tonnes of waste.”

While seen as an affluent town, Harrogate’s hidden areas of deprivation tell a different story.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Data shows that 7% of children in Harrogate live in poverty, compared to 17% across England.

Essential Needs collects donated furniture, household items and electrical appliances, offering them to individuals and families in need at an affordable price.

Mr Wright said the support of so many people across the board had been crucial to Essential Needs ability to help people experiencing property over the years, in particular, its hard-working volunteers.

"None of what we do is possible without the help of our volunteers and the generous donations of people from across the district," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We also want to say a massive thank you to all the pupils who took the time to submit their dream home designs for our 30th anniversary art competition.”

The winning artwork by the pupils is now on display at Essential Needs for all the community to see.

Essential Needs is located behind Leeds Road shops at Back Gladstone Street in Harrogate.

To contact the charity, call 01423 870040 or email [email protected]

For more information, visit: https://essentialneeds.org.uk/about-us