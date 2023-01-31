Terrace at Harrogate Town to be converted into all-seating stand at EnviroVent Stadium

The work will see Black Sheep Brewery Terrace converted into an all-seated stand in the next few weeks at EnviroVent Stadium.

A club statement said: "Though we appreciate that changes such as this are not ideal during the season, it is simply not possible to complete all development plans required during the closed season. "

"As well as bringing us closer to meeting the EFL regulation of a 2,000 seated stadium, this development will enable us to meet the high demand for seats which we cannot accommodate currently."

Work is to begin at the Black Sheep Brewery Terrace to convert it into an all-seated stand at Harrogate Town's ground. (Picture Bruce Rollinson)

After its historic promotion to the EFL, Harrogate Town entered a major new sponsorship deal with Black Sheep in August 2021 which saw the newly-built car park terrace renamed 'The Black Sheep Brewery Stand’,

Town's aim is to complete the transformation in time for Saturday, February 11 when it will welcome Stockport County to The EnviroVent Stadium.

A spokesperson for Black Sheep Brewery said: “Our partnership with Harrogate Town which includes naming rights of the ‘Black Sheep Brewery Stand’ has been a real pleasure for us to work on in recent years.

"We’re proud that our stand is a welcoming, family-friendly environment for Harrogate Town fans and the move to seating will help further its appeal amongst fans of all ages.”

Existing season ticket holders in the Black Sheep Stand will have the option of either remaining in the Black Sheep stand with an allocated seat at no additional cost, or a move into the AON or Barclays LED stand.

Harrogate Town's ticket office will be in contact with all season ticket holders shortly to arrange this.

The club’s incredible rise through the divisions in recent years has seen a series of improvements to its ground and an expanding capacity which now stands at 5,000.

After the 2021/22 season ended, it was announced that £3.5m would be invested off the pitch to boost the number of seats available in the ground to over 2,000.