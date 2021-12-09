Tennis Centre reaches £30k padel target

The centre launched a crowdfunding appeal in October to add to a loan from the Lawn Tennis Association to build two padel tennis courts.

which will enhance the already fabulous facilities the Centre has to offer and bring the fastest growing racquet sport in the world to Ripon and the surrounding area.

Hon Secretary Carol Tetlow said: “Local businesses of all sizes have rallied around to help and it has been inspirational to discover that the community spirit is not just alive but thriving.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We were even lucky enough to have a visit from Julian Smith MP, who made time in his already busy schedule to come and meet us, hear about our plans and even promised to come back next year and try padel for himself.

“Heartfelt thanks are due to all who contributed in whatever way, no matter how big or small.

“Without them we would not be able to say that we are going to bring padel to Ripon Tennis Centre.”

As reported in the Ripon Gazette, the Tennis Centre launched its ambitious £30,000 fundraising drive to bring the fast growing racquet sport to the city.

The club, which started out as Mallorie Park Lawn Tennis Club in the 1940s, aims to build two Padel courts on derelict land at its current site, near Ripon Golf Club.