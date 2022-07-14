Ten retro pictures that show what the Great Yorkshire Show looked like in 1954

The 163rd event finishes tomorrow, July 15, after running for four days again this year. The event - which has seen capacity crowds of 35,000 each day so far - was visited by Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal on Tuesday, the opening day. The new GYS Stage featured a range of farming celebrities including Countryfile’s Adam Henson and Peter Wright of The Yorkshire Vet. This week’s retro pictures were all taken in 1954. It was only the fourth show to have taken place at the Yorkshire Agricultural Society’s new permanent showground. Prior to the Great Yorkshire Showground being built in 1951, the event would move to showgrounds around the county and didn’t have a permanent base.