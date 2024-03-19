Ten iconic landmarks in Harrogate town centre lit up as part of popular Beam festival
and live on Freeview channel 276
The spectacular event, which took place last Friday and Saturday, saw ten iconic landmarks across the expanse of Harrogate town centre lit up at night-time by lighting beams, projections and soundscapes.
Crowds in large number flocked to locations including Victoria Shopping Centre, the War Memorial, Harrogate Library, Valley Gardens and more.
The festival, which was free to visit, was produced by Harrogate International Festivals and supported by the Festival’s Future 50 fund, North Yorkshire Council, Visit North Yorkshire and Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID).
Sharon Canavar, chief executive of Harrogate International Festivals, said some people had said it reminded them of the atmosphere and attendance of the town’s annual bonfire on the Stray.
"It was wonderful to see the numbers in town, especially all the families on Saturday night," she said.
"It was bonkers busy at times and I heard a few people describe it as like the "hordes for bonfire night but in March"."
The festival, which was free for everyone, was produced by Harrogate International Festivals and supported by the Festival’s Future 50 fund, North Yorkshire Council, Visit North Yorkshire and Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID).
The lights festival, which saw tastefully-deployed lights highlight the heritage of each location, was the work of talented artist and lighting designer James Bawn.
It's the second time Bawn, creative director at Leeds-based Element 3 Design, has been commissioned by Harrogate International Festivals to create statement installations.
In 2019, Bawn worked on the Harrogate 1571 project with HIF to celebrate the town’s spa heritage as part of the cultural delivery for the UCI World Cycling Championships.
Sharon Canavar said: “I would like to thank James and his amazing team for designing these brilliant light installations for two truly memorable evenings.
"This was one of our most ambitious and exciting projects to date.
“We passionately believe not only in our wonderful town but also in the importance of free, public arts and culture events and their ability to bring people together."