Teenagers from Bilton have produced a film challenging stereotypes of young people and where they are from

Young people from Bilton have produced a powerful film to challenge negative stereotypes of their generation and the area that they are from.

The determined teenagers from Bilton Youth Club are on a mission to make their voices heard and highlight all that the youth of today have to offer and contribute to our society.

The film, entitled Lost in Translation, was premiered at Harrogate's Everyman cinema on Monday afternoon, where everybody involved was praised as great ambassadors for Bilton, and our town more generally.

Harrogate High School students Nicola Batt and Katie Manby are among the young people whose contributions feature on the film - they hope the project and its positive messages will be shared far and wide.

Nicola said: "I hope people will learn from it, and know not to judge a book by its cover. We want to show that people shouldn't judge us because we are young, or because of the way we look or dress."

Katie said: "People can think Bilton is a bad place, but it's not. A lot of people judge."

Lost in Translation is the result of a collaboration between NCOP FutureHY, Inspired Youth, My Neighbourhood, and Bilton Youth Club. The young people are filmed speaking about the issues that matter to them.

NCOP's project director, Helen Smith, said: "It's called Lost in Translation because sometimes people say young people don't have ambition or aspirations when they do have them, but it's just getting lost in translation."

Kev Curran, who filmed the project, said: "I think what the young people have done is brilliant, they are talking about real things - wellbeing and what's important to them; what services they need, and what support they think is important.

"I hope it inspires people to think that we should build young people up and encourage them. We are living in a time where mental health and young people is massive, so any opportunity there is to help them grow in confidence and show that their voices matter is really important. Young people have got a lot to contribute."

Becci Salmons, another Harrogate High School student, also took part in the film. She said: "Sometimes people are afraid of what young people are going to say or do, and perceive us in a certain way, when actually we are friendly and have a lot to offer."

Her father Justin said: "I think people perceive Bilton as quite a rough area, but if you actually go there, everyone is very close, and it's a family-oriented community."

Lena Kanabar, who supports the young people at Bilton Youth Club, said: "They are absolutely amazing young people, really inspirational. The dedication and enthusiasm they have shown for this project has been incredible. They have got a lot to offer in life, and at Bilton Youth Club we help them to explore their life choices further."

Click here to watch the film.

The film screening was generously hosted for free by Everyman.