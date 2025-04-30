Teenage Ripon football star says playing for England in international tournament was an 'incredible experience'
Talented Lottie Day, 15, represented her country in all four matches at the Mondial Montaigu eight-team tournament in Nantes, France, in front of more than 3,000 spectators, in addition to 14,500 people live streaming the event.
Lottie, who lives between Ripon and Thirsk and plays in central midfield for Sheffield United academy, was playing right back against against Japan, France, Portugal and Sweden.
“It was an incredible experience and the honour of representing my country against four different teams was amazing,” said Lottie.
"Putting the England shirt on and singing the National Anthem is something I’ll remember forever,” she said.
Her father, Kevin, who was in Nantes along with Lottie’s mum Lucy and brother, Rupert, to watch her play, said: “It’s by far the biggest crowd she’s played in front of, more than a Women’s Championship side.
"She’s had an amazing ten days in France with the squad.”
The England U16 women’s squad beat Portugal and Sweden 1-0, drew 1-1 with the eventual winners, Japan, and lost to France 3-0.
Lottie, who was named player of the match in her England debut against Denmark in February, finished the game against Japan, played the full game against France, came on as a sub against Portugal and played the full match against Sweden.
The teenager, an Arsenal fan, began playing football when she was seven and is now obsessed with the game.
Her ambition is to be a professional footballer,
“After RGS, I would love to play for a top Women’s Super League team,” she said.
"My dream is to play for Arsenal.”
Her father said the tournament has been a great learning experience.
“Lottie made incredible friends with bonding at team dinners, activities outside football and the daily ice baths to help recovery,” said Mr Day.
"She learnt a lot about nutrition and also had educational sessions focusing on revising for her exams.
"England were a little unlucky with some of the results but the coaches were really pleased with the performances.”