Teenage Ripon football star says playing for England in international tournament was an 'incredible experience'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A teenage Ripon footballer Lottie Day has shone for England on a foreign tour in front of huge crowds.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Talented Lottie Day, 15, represented her country in all four matches at the Mondial Montaigu eight-team tournament in Nantes, France, in front of more than 3,000 spectators, in addition to 14,500 people live streaming the event.

Lottie, who lives between Ripon and Thirsk and plays in central midfield for Sheffield United academy, was playing right back against against Japan, France, Portugal and Sweden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was an incredible experience and the honour of representing my country against four different teams was amazing,” said Lottie.

Ripon Grammar School's talented footballer Lottie Day, 15, represented England in all four matches at the Mondial Montaigu tournament in Nantes. (Picture contributed)

"Putting the England shirt on and singing the National Anthem is something I’ll remember forever,” she said.

Her father, Kevin, who was in Nantes along with Lottie’s mum Lucy and brother, Rupert, to watch her play, said: “It’s by far the biggest crowd she’s played in front of, more than a Women’s Championship side.

"She’s had an amazing ten days in France with the squad.”

The England U16 women’s squad beat Portugal and Sweden 1-0, drew 1-1 with the eventual winners, Japan, and lost to France 3-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Incredible experience" - Lottie Day in the England line-up for the football tournament in France. (Picture contributed)

Lottie, who was named player of the match in her England debut against Denmark in February, finished the game against Japan, played the full game against France, came on as a sub against Portugal and played the full match against Sweden.

The teenager, an Arsenal fan, began playing football when she was seven and is now obsessed with the game.

Her ambition is to be a professional footballer,

“After RGS, I would love to play for a top Women’s Super League team,” she said.

"My dream is to play for Arsenal.”

Her father said the tournament has been a great learning experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Lottie made incredible friends with bonding at team dinners, activities outside football and the daily ice baths to help recovery,” said Mr Day.

"She learnt a lot about nutrition and also had educational sessions focusing on revising for her exams.

"England were a little unlucky with some of the results but the coaches were really pleased with the performances.”