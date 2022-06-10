Teen Wetherby filmmaker set for red carpet

Teenager Charlie Southby, 13, is nominated in the Best Film - 12-15 category - for his short, To My Future Self, and will attend a star-studded ceremony at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on June 28.

Charlie said: “There was a lot of talk in the media during lockdown about how the creative arts were struggling. It all felt very bleak.

“I wanted to make something that captured the bleakness, whilst also recognising that my situation was far better than many and bring some optimism for the future.”

Charlie’s film sees him talking to his future self from the middle of lockdown, sharing his hopes for what may come next.

He says he has always loved acting and was cast professionally in short films and adverts from the age of five.

During lockdown, Charlie’s drama class became a screen class on each stage of the filmmaking process, and this encouraged him to start creating short films on subjects such as lockdown and grief.

“I’m really excited to come to London for the awards ceremony,” said Charlie, who was described by an awards spokesman as exceptional.

“Filmmaking is where I have total control over all aspects of the stories I want to tell, and I love that about it.

“I don’t always get them all right, and that is why it is so addictive.”

The awards, for best youth made films, are hosted by education charity, Into Film, who engage with over half of UK schools and count Eddie Redmayne, Kenneth Branagh, Jack Lowden, Michael Sheen and Naomie Harris among its Ambassadors.

The Into Film Awards honours incredible Into Film Clubs, inspiring educators and talented young review writers as well as a host of films submitted across six filmmaking categories.

This year’s other films cover a wide range of themes and topics including the intersection of race and beauty standards in the UK, Ukrainian cultural identity, climate change and environmental protection, managing OCD, anti-bullying, the importance of kindness and the anniversary of integrated education being introduced in Northern Ireland.

The Into Film Awards are supported by the British Film Industry using National Lottery funding.