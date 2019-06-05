Teen on song for award

A Harrogate teenager who raised more than £12,000 for the national cancer charity Macmillan Cancer Support has been rewarded with The Young Macmillan Champion Award 2019 for the North of England.

Niamh Boyle, a Year 11 pupil at Ashville College, raised the sum through organising and performing in a “Songs from the Musicals” concert in the town’s St Wilfrid’s Church, an event which was attended by 200 people.

Following the concert – staged in memory of Niamh’s aunt and uncle, who both died of cancer and were supported in their final days by Macmillan nurses – Niamh was nominated for the top volunteering award, which recognises inspiring and exceptional young volunteers across the North of England.

Michaela Ryder, Macmillan Cancer Support senior fundraising manager, said: “Niamh’s ability to not only organise, but also perform at an event for 200 people, shows an extraordinary amount of passion, initiative and talent that is well beyond her years.

“We have been absolutely blown away by the commitment Niamh has shown to Macmillan, and we can’t wait to see what else she can go on to achieve in the future!”

Niamh, who set a fundraising target of £3,000, spent most of her summer holidays organising and rehearsing for the special night, where she was joined on stage by fellow Ashville College pupils and friends she has met through musical theatre and drama, to perform hits from Hairspray and The Greatest Showman.

Volunteers from Macmillan and family and friends helped serve drinks and sell raffle tickets, and guests were also treated to food at an after-show party and a silent auction which offered prizes including weekend breaks in Edinburgh and Copenhagen, Kylie Minogue concert tickets and Rudding spa and golf days.

Ashville College Headmaster Richard Marshall said: “What Niamh achieved for Macmillan Cancer Support is truly magnificent and she thoroughly deserves this award. She is an inspiration to many and a wonderful ambassador for Ashville College.”