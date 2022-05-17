Talks to aid climate crisis in Nidderdale

Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Beauty. Picture Tony Johnson

Peter Wright from Nidderdale Climate and Environment Group is organising an event to help deliver his message, backed by a film and talk by experts, at Summerbridge Methodist Church on Friday June 17, 7-9pm.

Peter said: “One of the best ways to stop our dependence on Russian oil and gas is to cut out the generation of electricity by fossil fuels altogether, moving as quickly as possible to local renewable energy production.

“In that way we both address the Ukrainian issue and also the even more complex climate crisis.

“Reducing carbon emissions will help us bring global temperature increase under control and in due course help bring us back within the target of 1.5oC.”

Peter, a retired civil/structural engineer, is showing the film We The Power, and hosting talks on domestic power generation by The Renewable Energy Enterprise, and NYCC Opportunities For Action, given by newly elected County Councillor for Nidderdale Andrew Murday.

We The Power is a film following friends, families and visionaries as they break down legislative barriers and take power back from big energy companies to put it in the hands of locals and strengthen their towns.

The Energy Group of Action on Climate Emergency (ACE) for Settle and district in the Yorkshire Dales recently began discussions with the electricity network operators, following the showing of the film, with a view to developing a Local Area Energy Plan.

“It is hoped that Nidderdale can establish a similar approach, with the objective of addressing the spiralling costs of energy,” added Peter.

“It is fortunate that Andrew Murday is also involved with the Settle group, and we hope his experiences will aid our project.”

Peter added: “The most sustainable way to reduce the dependence on imported energy and at the same time decarbonize the energy mix is to replace fossil fuels with a locally sourced renewable energy supply.”