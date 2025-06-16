Talented Harrogate footballer aged 13 is treading the same path as England legend Frank Lampard

A Harrogate school pupil is set to follow in the footsteps of legendary footballer Frank Lampard.

Aged 13, Luke Colman has been called up for the first time to play at national level for for the English Independent Schools National Squad.

It's something that many professional footballers of the past have also done as boys, including former Chelsea and England midfielder Frank Lampard.

Luke, who is a Year 8 pupil at Ashville College, also plays at the centre of midfield.

Having been picked in the past for English Independent Schools National Squad’s U13 Yorkshire and North East Squad, the talented Harrogate youngster has now been selected for the U14 National Squad.

Luke said: “I’m very much looking forward to making my debut for ISFA’s National team and competing with and against some talented young footballers.

"It will be a new experience, one I hope I can build on.”

ISFA is affiliated to The Football Association (FA) and is recognised by The FA as the body responsible for the development of the game in the independent sector.

Around 800 to 900 boys and girls take part in ISFA representative trials and events each season.

As well as captaining Ashville’s U13s football team, Luke plays for Pannal Sports Juniors and Harrogate and Craven District Schoolboys Football Teams.

Luke said: “I enjoy all kinds of sports – including rugby, hockey, basketball, cricket, swimming and athletics.

"All the Ashville specialist coaches have been so supportive in developing my skills and giving me the confidence to progress to the next level.”

Paying tribute to the youngster’s football skills, Head of Ashville, Rhiannon Wilkinson, said: “Luke excels across an array of school sports and his selection is just reward for his abilities and hard work.

"The whole Ashville family is looking forward to his representing his school, home town and his country and winning his first ‘cap’.

"We hope it is the first of many to come.”

The ISFA’s U14 National team plays international fixtures against the likes of Wales Schools and Scotland Schools, as well as matches including the Academy sides of major Premiership clubs.