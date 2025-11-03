Talented Harrogate boy's dad was a British squash legend and now he is following in his footsteps

An incredibly talented Harrogate pupil aged just 12 has followed in his legendary dad’s footsteps by becoming British junior squash champion.

It may have been his birthday at the weekend but Logan Willstrop, a student at Harrogate Grammar School, spent it taking on the nation’s best in the British Junior Championships in Sheffield.

The son of former world number one and Commonwealth Games champion James Willstrop, Logan was up against top seed Ben Lamond, from Dorset, in the under-13s final.

Capping a a series of outstanding performances, second seed Logan emerged a convincing winner in straight games, beating his opponent 11-6, 11-4, 11-6.

Logan Willstrop, a 12-year-old student at Harrogate Grammar School, has triumphed in the British Junior Championships in Sheffield. (Picture contributed)

Sporting talent runs in the blood of the Willstrop family.

His father James, now a successful playwright, was an eight-time former winner of British Junior titles before going on to an illustrious professional career, which included becoming England’s all-time record appearance maker.

Logan’s younger brother Bram also took part in the British Junior Championships and came close to making it a family double as he reached the semi-finals in the under-9s section.

Previously a pupil at Rossett Acre Primary School in Harrogate, Logan Willstrop trains mostly in Pontefract but has lived in Harrogate all his life.

The next big target for Logan will now be the Alpha Bravo Construction British Junior Open, which is set to take place from January 2 to 6, 2026.

Logan will also be hoping to take part in the English Junior Championships to be held in Nottingham on February 7 and 8.