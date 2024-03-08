Talented creator of Harrogate's forthcoming Beam light festival for HIF predicts a 'jaw dropping' experience

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

James Bawn, creative director at Leeds-based Element 3 Design, was commissioned by Harrogate International Festivals to design a new light trail for the town.

This major festival, which takes place on Friday, March 15 and Saturday, March 16, will use lighting beams, projections and soundscapes to bring the ‘wow factor’ to ten iconic landmarks across the town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Harrogate is a very special place with such a rich history and it has been a real joy and a privilege to work on this project,” said Bawm.

“If you’re a Michelin starred chef you choose the finest ingredients and I’ve been lucky in the sense that the raw materials for a lighting designer like me are already here – iconic buildings, jaw-dropping architecture and beautiful landscapes.

"I’ve just added a few different touches to help illuminate the stories behind them.”

Although he grew up in Huddersfield, the talented artist and lighting designer has close links to the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2019, Bawn worked on the Harrogate 1571 project with Harrogate International Festivals celebrating the town’s spa heritage as part of the cultural delivery for the UCI World Cycling Championships.

With more than 20 years’ experience working on arts festivals, music tours, live events and architectural installations, Bawn says he thinks Harrogate is going to feel the 'wow factor' when Beam launches next weekend.

“There’s something for all ages and I hope everyone enjoys seeing the town in a whole new light, if you’ll pardon the pun.”

The festival, which is free for everyone, is produced by Harrogate International Festivals and supported by the Festival’s Future 50 fund, North Yorkshire Council, Visit North Yorkshire and Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharon Canavar, chief executive at Harrogate International Festivals, said: “This is one of our most ambitious and exciting projects to date.