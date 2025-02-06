Takeway owner 'overwhelmed' after blaze by Harrogate people's kindness and support

A Harrogate takeway boss says he has been “overwhelmed by the outpouring of support” from people after a fire at his business last night.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The blaze at the Harrogate Brunch Club and Harrogate Eats premises at 9 Bower Street on saw firecrews race to the scene.

The business’s owner said: “We have been truly overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from local businesses and well-wishers in Harrogate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The kindness of our community has been extraordinary and we sincerely thank everyone who has reached out during this time.

A fire broke out at the Harrogate Brunch Club and Harrogate Eats premises last night, prompting a temporary closure. (Picture contributed)

"We are also deeply grateful to the local fire team, whose quick and professional response saved the business from further harm.

“Their efforts were nothing short of heroic.”

The Harrogate Brunch Club owner said the cause of the fire remains under investigation but his main concern was that no one was hurt.

Further updates on reopening plans are expected in the coming days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The owner said: "I'm relieved to say that everybody is safe.

"Despite the damage, it appears to be less severe for the business than initially feared.

“The cause of the fire seems to have originated from outside of the building

"As this is currently under investigation, we cannot comment further.”