Takeway owner 'overwhelmed' after blaze by Harrogate people's kindness and support
The blaze at the Harrogate Brunch Club and Harrogate Eats premises at 9 Bower Street on saw firecrews race to the scene.
The business’s owner said: “We have been truly overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from local businesses and well-wishers in Harrogate.
"The kindness of our community has been extraordinary and we sincerely thank everyone who has reached out during this time.
"We are also deeply grateful to the local fire team, whose quick and professional response saved the business from further harm.
“Their efforts were nothing short of heroic.”
The Harrogate Brunch Club owner said the cause of the fire remains under investigation but his main concern was that no one was hurt.
Further updates on reopening plans are expected in the coming days.
The owner said: "I'm relieved to say that everybody is safe.
"Despite the damage, it appears to be less severe for the business than initially feared.
“The cause of the fire seems to have originated from outside of the building
"As this is currently under investigation, we cannot comment further.”