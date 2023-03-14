Take part in our 'Harrogate Advertiser New Council Survey' and have your say on district's future

Local devolution is not a subject which traditionally makes for sexy headlines but this switch is likely to end up impacting in some way on every single resident in Harrogate – as well as the rest of the county.

Just how and to what extent remains to be seen, despite multiple efforts by North Yorkshire County Council to sell the idea over the last two years or more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Harrogate Advertiser’s New Council Survey aims to address the situation head on – by gauging public opinion not only on its views on the new North Yorkshire Council but how well informed people feel about this major shake-up of budgets, civil servants, politicians and public services.

What will the future of Harrogate hold within the new North Yorkshire Council?

For the imminent handover of services and power to a new North Yorkshire Council is a complex situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Carl Les, the current leader of North Yorkshire County Council who will become the leader of the new North Yorkshire Council from April, has trumpeted loudly how “devolution can unlock significant, long-term, investment for this region, driving growth and contributing to a stronger northern economy."

But early optimism over the ‘win-win’ prospect of a bigger North Yorkshire Council achieving big efficiency savings while being given a spending boost from the Government has weakened as the Government’s financial position has tightened and the cost of living crisis altered the economic landscape.

Harrogate Borough Council will cease to be when the new unitary authority, North Yorkshire Council comes into play.

The new council located in Northallerton taking over the remaining 20% of services not already in its hands from the soon-to-be no more district council located in Harrogate will now start its life with a £30 million shortfall next year with no guarantee yet of that situation easing as the decade wends its way on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It may sound dull compared to the cut and thrust of politics at Westminster as amplified by the national media but local government reorganisation is something all of us may eventually be talking about in future whether we want to or not.

Harrogate Advertiser New Council Survey poses ten questions to the public which cut to the heart of what we know at the moment – or, possibly, don’t know.

Did you know Harrogate Borough Council was being abolished from the end of this month and its powers and responsibilities for services given to a new North Yorkshire Council?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Does it worry you that all responsibility for matters such as parking, bin collections and the Stray in Harrogate and the Harrogate district will now be run in Northallerton rather than Harrogate?

Should Harrogate now be given a new town council to have local input and control over the Stray and the town's 'crown jewels' such as the Royal Hall and Harrogate Convention Centre?

The survey is now open for you to take part in – simply click on the links within this story – and will remain open until next Monday, March 20 at 3pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad