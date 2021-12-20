Take a trip down a festive Memory Lane as the big day nears...

Here’s another nostalgic festive treat for our readers, as we approach Christmas Day this Saturday.

We’ve featured some more good deeds, from Pru’s collection for Bosnia to Charlotte’s fundraising Christmas card. There’s also a range of festive events such as creative crafts, a Christmas concert, a visit from the man himself, Santa, and the Harrogate Toy Fair.

These pictures were all taken by photographers at our sister title The Yorkshire Post. Do you recognise anyone?

1. A child looks at some of the Christmas decoration at the Harrogate Toy Fair. Photo Sales

2. Four year old George Claydon puts King Kong on top of the Christmas Tree at Wishes, the Cancer Research UK shop in Beulah Street Harrogate. Photo Sales

3. Children from Saltergate Junior School, Harrogate rehearse for their Christmas concert. Photo: STAFF Photo Sales

4. Talented volunteer Charlotte Galloway designed a Christmas card to be printed and sold to raise money for Henshaws Society for Blind People, a leading edge charity supporting blind and visually impaired people in Harrogate and Knaresborough. Photo Sales