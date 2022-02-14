Tadcaster residents to have say on events in town

Families have the chance to decide what activities they would like to see staged in Tadcaster.

While children are kept busy describing what activities they would like Tadcaster to offer, their parents will be given the chance to describe the type of events they would like to see in the area.

The event is being overseen by community artist Justin Grasty, who will use large-scale art to ensure those attending both have fun and get their ideas across clearly.

Justin said: “What do you imagine? What do you dream of seeing? What do you wish you could do?

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Here’s your chance to create the day in your town you’d love to experience.

“Come along anytime to write down your thoughts and scribble your ideas.

“On the day we’ll be piecing together a bigger picture what local people want to do in the spaces of Tadcaster.”

Justin works for the Social Vision organisation, which has teamed up with Tadcaster Barn to host the event on Saturday February 19, from 1-5pm.

It is aimed at families with children aged 12 or under with no charge to take part. Refreshments will be available.

The ideas generated from the session will be used by Social Vision for a feed-back report to Selby District Council, to help steer longer term sustainable activities in town centres.

Kirsty Perkins, of Tadcaster Barn, said: “Tadcaster Barn is a big part of the community, and we host events and clubs for all ages.

“We work closely with the young people in the town and they are keen to have their say in how they spend time in the town.

“Working with Social Vision gives us the opportunity to make sure these voices are heard when change happens.”

The event has been financed through the Government’s Welcome Back Fund, which was funded by the European Regional Development Fund, to help communities re-establish themselves after extended periods of lockdown and other restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Social Vision is a York-based social enterprise that supports communities, including those hardest to reach, to have voice and representation.

Justin has a long history of working with communities to reimagine the places in which they live.

The aim is to engage with the community through art, organising fun events which are accessible to all, providing a ‘visual voice’ capable of producing alternative visions which could otherwise be missed.

Coun David Buckle, Selby District Council’s Lead Executive Member for Communities and Economic Development, said: “Welcome Back has allowed us to look again at the towns of Tadcaster, Selby and Sherburn-in-Elmet to plan for the future and shape them in a way residents really want.

“We are lucky to have Social Vision helping with this and Justin’s involvement means those who take part will have an enjoyable and productive afternoon.

“We are already looking forward to seeing the ideas which come out of this session and are delighted to be involving children in the process.