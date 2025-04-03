Tadcaster Parade set to return for the first time in years as part of new 'Summer Fields' festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new, community summer festival is coming to Tadcaster in July to mark the return of the town’s much-loved parade.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place on Sunday, July 13, the day will begin with the first Tadcaster Parade since it was paused some years ago.

The fun and colourful procession will make its way through the town before arriving at the Magnets Sports and Social Club site, where the celebrations will continue with a packed afternoon of free music, performances and creative activities for all ages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s parade theme is “Wonderful Wheels” – and local community groups, clubs, families, schools and residents are all invited to take part.

Kirsty Perkins with young people from Tadcaster Barn

A spokesperson said: “From decorated bikes and wheelbarrows to wheelie bins, scooters or skateboards, the only rule is: no engines allowed. The more creative the better – with prizes awarded for first, second and third place entries.”

The festival is part of “Now Then!” – a two-year cultural programme for Selby, Tadcaster and Sherburn-in-Elmet led by North Yorkshire Council.

The festival, named “Summer Fields”, has been curated by a local steering group made up of residents and young people, in collaboration with The Barn, ARCADE and the “Now Then!” team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will be one of three summer festivals taking place in the area, with another happening in collaboration with community partners in Selby and Sherburn.

Tadcaster Parade will return as part of the 'Summer Fields' festival in July

David Gluck, CEO of Tadcaster and Rural CIC and manager of The Barn, said: “When the steering group for the festival first came together, bringing back the Tadcaster Parade felt like a natural addition – something full of pride and community spirit.

“This event will be a real celebration of everything that makes Tadcaster special, and just one of many exciting, free things happening as part of ‘Now Then!’ and the work of The Barn more widely.

“We can’t wait to welcome people to what promises to be a brilliant day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Simon Myers, North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for culture and the arts, said: “I am delighted to see the Tadcaster Parade being reintroduced as part of the new festival and look forward to seeing the inventive modes of transport created by local people.”

Community groups, clubs, families, residents and schools are invited to take part in the parade. Anyone wishing to take part should email [email protected]