Tadcaster dad's life-saving kidney donation to young girl in memory of his daughter

A Tadcaster dad has made a life-saving donation to a young girl in need of a kidney transplant.

Andy Emmott donated a kidney after hearing how an 11-year-old girl named Amber was in desperate need of one to save her life.

It is a cause close to home for Andy, and a big part of why he donated a kidney, as he lost his own daughter at just eight years old after tirelessly campaigning for a kidney for her.

Sarah, who had congenital nephrotic syndrome, tragically passed away 364 days after receiving her kidney transplant, after a battle and a widespread campaign that was supported by former Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

Since Sarah’s diagnosis, the 55-year-old, who works for Northern Powergrid helping customers who have been affected by power cuts, has worked tirelessly to raise funds for Theodora Children’s Charity.

Andy, who is currently in recovery, said: “I donated a kidney because a kind stranger donated one to my daughter.

“I saw the appeal for Amber and there were so many similarities between Amber and Sarah that I felt I just had to put myself forward and, luckily, I was a very good match.

“Theodora Children’s Charity supported Sarah during her numerous stays on the children’s ward at Leeds General Infirmary. They bought so much joy and laughter to her and were a great distraction for her.

“They are a small charity and don’t get much as much support for the work that they do, having to compete with bigger well-known charities, so any donations are much appreciated.”

The charity works in children’s hospitals bringing a smile to the faces of youngsters with serious illnesses, disabilities and life-limiting conditions, helping improve their mental health and well-being.

They have 21 “Giggle Doctors” who are trained to bring joy by combining music, play, magic and storytelling in hospitals when it is most needed.

The Giggle Doctors wear their very own “doctor coats”, which represents their character, and they spend time one to one with the children.

Andy is now recovering well and has since returned to his job at Northern Powergrid, but is sticking to office duties until fully recovered.

His manager, Amanda White, said: “I am scared stiff to donate blood, so to donate a kidney is amazing.

“I didn’t know Andy when he lost Sarah, but having visited him at home while he has been recovering, her presence is everywhere, photo after photo.

“What is obvious is how loved she is and how happy she was despite everything she was going through.

“Every photo Sarah is wearing the most infectious smile. So, for Andy to change the life of another little girl after such a painful loss is incredible.

“As a team we are really proud of Andy, and we wish both him and Amber a full and speedy recovery.”

To donate to the Theodora Children’s Charity and support its work, visit https://theodora.co.uk/make-a-donation/

