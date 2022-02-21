Tadcaster businesses flooded as River Wharfe spills over
Significant flooding has hit Tadcaster as the River Wharfe overspilled flood defences but a support group says it will help those who need it.
River levels are continuing to recede slightly as Tadcaster businesses remain shut because of flooding on Bridge Street and Commercial Street.
A spokesman for Tadcaster Flood Action Group said: “With the current forecasts today, we are not expecting any further rise.
“I understand everyone will have mixed emotions and feelings; our support for the coming hours, weeks and months is there for every resident and business.
“For now we wait for the flood water to decrease; there has been significant flooding in all areas.
“We are here if anyone needs any help or support.”
Last Sunday was to see celebrations held in Tadcaster to mark the fifth anniversary of the reopening of the bridge through the town.
It collapsed in the floods of Boxing Day 2015 and was not reopened until February 2017.
Last Sunday’s celebration, with a highligh being a lantern parade, was postponed because of weather forecasts of storms across the area.