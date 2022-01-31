Tadcaster bridal shop in shortlist

Simply Devine is celebrating 18 years in business and is in the running for the Wedding Accessories Supplier of the Year in the English Wedding Awards 2022.

for the second year running.

Owner of the York Road-based business, Liz Devine-Wright said: “Simply Devine has won the Wedding Accessories Supplier of the Year for the two years in succession, to win this prestigious award on our 18th birthday would be truly amazing.”

The English Wedding Awards 2022, in their fifth year, celebrate the best in the wedding industry, from photographers and make up artists to venues and celebrants.

The well-loved event, held in Manchester in the next few weeks, is set to be another memorable night after what has been an incredibly difficult year.

Simply Devine has been privileged to win a prestige award on a number of occasions for their ever-expanding extensive special occasion headwear to include a bridal collection of hats, and wedding hatinators and fascinators for the modern woman.

After 18 years, specialising in mother of the bride/groom hats, owner Liz Devine-Wright has created her own collections and also moved into the wholesale space as a supplier to boutiques and bridal wear.

Her collection of bridal headwear is aimed at a modern, second time or mature brides who don’t want a traditional veil and tiara.

Covid-19 and lockdowns over the last couple of years have allowed the company time to develop and create a bespoke hat tag, allowing Simply Devine hat designs to be sold worldwide, online.

Simply Devine hats have been worn at events as far away as the USA and Australia, and also at Buckingham Palace garden parties and Royal Ascot.

Liz added: “As a retailer, I have always loved dressing mothers of the bride or groom for their special day, so when it came to designing my own pieces, I was able to use the knowledge to create headwear which I know will make the wearer look amazing.”