Tad physio to take on 10-hour run

Dave Baxter, of Tadcaster Physio & Sports Injuries Clinic, has launched his Big10 fundraising bid, starting with a 10-hour run from 9am-7pm on Sunday April 10.

“I have been searching for novel and appropriate ways to mark the tenth anniversary of my business,” said Dave who launched his practice in the town after being made redundant.

“As I am a lover of running and endurance, the BIG10 was born to reach the £1,000 mark for charities Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA) and the British Lung Foundation.

“I wanted to support these charities, chosen by members at my running club Tadcaster Harriers.”

Dave, who has also worked at St James and Spire hospitals in Leeds, added: “As a musculo-skeletal physio, MND and respiratory problems are both issues that rarely feature in my professional life.

“I have though had many patients with lung conditions who have then gone on to experience a whole raft of aches and pains due to reduced activity, weakness and physical decline.

“Thankfully my life hasn’t really been touched directly by MND but I put it up there as one of the most difficult and traumatic conditions any of us could contract.

“My wife, and business partner Sarah, is a neuro physio and has treated many MND patients but it can be such a difficult area to work in due to the progressive nature and poor prognosis.”

Dave said he normally runs about 45 miles per week, mostly on trails in the area but has notched this up to 70 miles before his big challenge.

“I have done over 45 runs of marathon and above and 13 of 50 miles and over including two 100-mile plus events, having only started running in 2014.

“In trying to practice what I preach, I have been mixing up my running with cycling and climbing.

“This year I have done a couple of trail marathons, the three Yorkshire peaks and just did the Hardmoors 55 miles on the very hilly Cleveland Way last weekend.”

On April 10, Dave will be running within the Tadcaster town boundary, covering each and every street.

“I will also do the Tad 10 road race route and a bit more general wandering,” he added.

“I am hoping to get folks running, cycling or just hanging out at the clinic and will be carrying donation tins during the day.

“I hope to cover somewhere between 50 miles and 62 miles (100k) on the day and will be coming back to HQ at the clinic to refuel and pick up any support runners throughout the day.”