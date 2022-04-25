Tad physio completes 10-hour run

Dave Baxter recently ran through the streets of the town for over ten hours, notching up 55.7 miles, to help mark ten years of his business and aid charity Motor Neurone Disease Association and Asthma and Lung UK.

Dave said: “One of my aims was to cover every street in Tadcaster.

“This sounded like a simple notion but with tired legs and brain and a mind boggling array of cul-de-sacs, cut throughs, snickets and loops, it proved a challenge.

“Doing a curved turn on the run on a cul-de-sac both impacts on running efficiency and draws some odd gazes from unsuspecting residents.”

The challenge started at Tadcaster Physio where he was waved off by supporters.

“The first section I decided to run the Tad10 road race route, taking in the lovely lanes around Healaugh and Wighill.

“As supporters came and went I would often pop by the clinic and tuck into the extensive spread of food and drink I had thrown together to keep me fuelled. “According to my watch I burnt just shy of 6000 calories and did 96,000 steps, so plenty of replenishment was needed.”

Dave added: “Having constant company throughout certainly allowed the hours to tick by smoothly but I knew that my upper goal of 100k was going to be a stretch. “My energy levels, and subsequent enjoyment stayed high throughout the day.

“Overall, I had almost 20 support runners during the day with one procession-like period with six or seven of us running around the side streets off the York road.

“I am normally a fairly solitary runner but it was a pleasure to have so many like-minded folk to chat with as the day passed.

“As the end neared I found some energy to mop up some more streets but I was beaten by the maze of roads between Stutton Road and Garnett Lane, missing a few off the list in the end.

“I have no immediate plans to re-do the run to tick them off though.”