Swinton Estate hosts Peter Rabbit Christmas Adventure Trail

Families can join Peter Rabbit and his friends on the Christmas Adventure Trail from 10am until dusk every day up until Friday, December 31.

The woodland walk meanders past many of the wondrous landmarks and hidden secrets located around the Druid’s Temple, near Leighton Reservoir. Begin your adventure by claiming a trail sheet from the Swinton Bivouac, solve the clues and meet many of Beatrix Potter’s famous characters while exploring the wintery world. The beautifully crafted trail includes art work by local artists and culminates in the cracking of a code to a treasure chest where explorers will find their prize gift.

The event is being held to raise funds for a new classroom at Grewelthorpe Primary School.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hannah Kitching, Chair of FroGS, said: “Everyone has worked tirelessly to produce an incredible trail for local families to enjoy this Christmas after such a challenging year. I am so grateful to everyone who supports our little village school and to Swinton Bivouac for all their help.

“Please come along to enjoy a fabulous festive family day out and support us. We wish everyone a peaceful Christmas and a safe and healthy 2022.”

Visitors can then visit the Swinton Bivouac’s cosy Bistro Café to enjoy festive treats such as gingerbread hot chocolate.

The trail costs £5 per child, which includes a gift upon completion.

The estate is also running other Christmas events, including a festive afternoon tea running noon to 5pm Monday to Saturday, and 3pm to 5pm on Sundays until December 31 and Yuletide on the Terrace - a three-course Christmas dinner available throughout December.

There is also the annual Boxing Day Walk on the Estate, around the Druid’s Temple at Swinton Bivouac or through the parkland, with hot and cold refreshments being served at Bivouac Cafe from 9am to dusk or in The Terrace Restaurant and Bar from noon to 6pm.