Sustainable-supporting Harrogate business says it feels punished by 'unfair' new Government rules on plastic

The worried Harrogate co-founder of a successful independent company is sounding an alarm that a new recycling tax may land it with an annual £150,000 bill and increase prices for shoppers.

The government’s Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) scheme, which came into force this week, will see the cost of collecting and recycling household packaging waste shift from local councils to the businesses that produce it.

Jamie Keeble, co-founder of HECK! Food, said, while broadly supporting the Government’s aims, the new rules were likely to punish companies already using recyclable packaging, as well as threatening profits and adding to food inflation.

“We’re supportive of efforts to improve recycling,” said Mr Keeble who pointed out that HECK!’s plastic packaging being fully recyclable and made from 90% recycled materials.

“But this is a one-size-fits-all tax that doesn’t reward businesses that are already doing the right thing.

"These charges don’t vanish, they end up in the price of the product.

“Ultimately, it’s the consumer who will be footing the bill.

HECK! employs hundreds of people around Bedale, where it is based, though its origins lie in Harrogate.

As well as supplying Tesco and Sainsbury’s, HECK! has built up a strong reputation for sustainability and its support for the local community beyond financial matters.

Mr Keeble says food manufacturers now face a crippling combination of long-term pressures, including:

The new EPR recycling fees, though there are hopes the new recycling tax will be modified so that ‘good businesses’ like HECK! will in future pay less.

The existing Plastic Packaging Tax on plastic packaging that contains less than 30% recycled content.

Even though Heck’s sleeves and packaging are fully recyclable, the tax still applies to the company.

Rising National Insurance contributions.

Increases to the National Minimum Wage.

The Food and Drink Federation (FDF) estimates that the new EPR scheme will cost UK producers around £1.1 billion in its first year, with much of that burden falling on SMEs like HECK!.

Mr Keeble said: "British food manufacturers are the backbone of the economy.

"There should be exemptions to EPR or incentives for those already using recyclable packaging.”