Surprise over Tesco's buyout of Ripon supermarket but hope it is a 'sign of confidence' in city

There’s sadness and concern among staff in Ripon today as news emerged of the sale of Booths superstore to one of the UK’s true retail giants.

The news that leading global retailer Tesco has acquired the site is being taken by some as a vote of faith in Ripon – as well as a significant financial investment.

But the contribution the family-owned, high quality, upmarket Booths has made to Ripon’s retail sector is considerable and has been noted by the local business community.

Located at 9 Marshall Way, Booths first opened its Ripon store in June 2009 when large queues formed on its launch day.

The independent regional chain is owned by the Booth family with no individual shareholder having more than 12% of the total shares.

As a whole, despite the challenges, recent times have seen a series of positive developments in Ripon’s high street sector.

The recent arrivals of Edinburgh Woollen Mill, Next, and the expansion of M&S, alongside a flourishing scene of independent shops and cafés, reflect the city's strong commercial appeal and resilient economy.